Watch now: Pritzker’s plan to reopen Illinois leaves convention industry in limbo. ‘We’re in no man’s land right now.’

But the economic impact of those overnight stays is even greater. Big conventions raise the rates for other people coming into the city, meaning group travel ultimately accounts for 50% of revenue in terms of average daily rate, Jacobson said.

He said he’s hopeful the timeline to restart convention business could move quicker based on scientific developments and new safety protocols.

“We’re being put into a position right now where other states are allowing conventions to take place," he said. "Our biggest fear is that if we lose some of these conventions, we lose them for good. Once a show leaves, it’s hard to convince them to come back to a host city.”

Chicago-based charter bus company Aries Charter Transportation also has taken a hit from the loss of convention center business, said sales and marketing manager Sam Trevino.

The company hasn’t had any private charters, group business or convention work since St. Patrick’s Day weekend, when the parade and river dyeing were canceled.

"That was really the last straw. That’s when everyone started putting their cancellations in,” he said. “It’s really a shame what’s going on.”