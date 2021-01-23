Watch now: Pritzker says he likes Biden's more-aggressive approach to COVID-19 pandemic

Pritzker said he has told officials from the Biden administration and the Walgreens and CVS drug store chains that he is "very troubled" by the slow pace of vaccinations being carried out by the two businesses in long-term care facilities as part of a federal contract. The federal program was begun under the Trump administration, Pritzker said.

In Illinois, 524,050 vaccine doses have been set aside for residents and staff in the long-term care facilities, but only 93,683 doses, or 18%, have been administered by the pharmacy chains, Pritzker said.

As of Thursday night, 922,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to other health-care providers in Illinois, and 522,994 of those doses, or 57%, have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Even though COVID-19 statistics — including daily reported deaths, new cases and hospitalizations — have been improving lately, Pritzker said, "We continue to live in a perilous time."

A new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 from the United Kingdom has begun to circulate in the United States and Illinois, and it could become the dominant strain by March, Pritzker said. COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the strain, but the governor said people should continue to use masks in public, socially distance and wash hands regularly.