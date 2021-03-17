Watch now: Pritzker says health and economy to be considered in incremental reopening plan, as another 102,390 COVID-19 shots administered

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday he’s working with business interests and health professionals in developing an incremental reopening plan for Illinois that is expected to be released later this week.

“We’re working with industry leaders, (and) we’re working with our doctors at (the Illinois Department of Public Health) as well as other experts in the state to make sure that the phased reopening is not only healthy for everybody but also good for the economy as we move it forward,” Pritzker said outside Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in downstate Lincoln.

At a stop later in Decatur, Pritzker said the new reopening plan would balance economic interests with the need to stay ahead of new variants of the virus that spread more quickly than the strains that drove the spring and fall surges.

He said the state would have little time to react to an increase in the variants.

“Having said that,” he added, “let me be clear to everybody: I’m more optimistic today than I have ever been throughout this pandemic about where we are going and getting to the end of the pandemic.”