Watch now: Pritzker says more than 100,000 people have received COVID-19 vaccination in Illinois

More than 100,000 people in Illinois had been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday night, and hundreds of thousands more doses are being shipped to the state during its second week of a mass vaccination effort, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.

The state has received 23,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, while the city of Chicago, which gets its own shipments, has received 15,600 doses. Another 37,050 Pfizer doses are being administered to long-term care facility residents outside of Chicago.

The state on Wednesday started receiving the Moderna vaccine. The company is the second drugmaker to receive federal approval for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Pritzker said the state is expecting to receive 174,600 Moderna doses Wednesday and Thursday outside of Chicago, while the city will receive roughly 48,000 doses. Those shipments are going directly to health care providers and local health departments, as the vaccine does not have the same ultra cold storage requirements as the Pfizer vaccine.

As of late Tuesday, 100,991 vaccines had been administered, Pritzker said. The initial vaccinations were given early last week.