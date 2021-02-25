Watch now: Pritzker says Peoria County among national leaders in COVID-19 vaccine delivery

WEST PEORIA — If Peoria County were a state, it'd be second in the nation for COVID-19 immunizations per 100,000 people, Gov. JB Pritzker said Wednesday.

His remarks came during a visit to the county's vaccine center at the shuttered Heddington Oaks nursing home, where he also announced that the state anticipates that by mid-March it will be receiving an average of at least 100,000 new doses each day to administer.

Pritzker's announcement came on the same day the county received continued good news about the coronavirus. It was the second straight day local health officials reported no deaths.

More than 80% of Peoria County's residents over age 65 and around 55% of those eligible for a vaccine under 65 have already gotten at least one dose, Pritzker said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, one-seventh of Illinoisans overall have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, more than 2.25 million overall.

Peoria County health administrator Monica Hendrickson noted that over the past two months the average number of COVID cases locally has dropped dramatically.

In mid-December, Peoria County on its own was averaging 1,000 new cases of the disease diagnosed each week.