Watch now: Pritzker says those who traveled for Thanksgiving should quarantine

“We're going to have months of trying to get this vaccine out and we will continue to adjust,”Ezike said. “We'll be following the data and the metrics to see who has been immunized, who has not, which parts of our senior population have been immunized… and then it's a supply and demand thing… We don't have enough for everyone to get it, so we will just be adjusting the distribution and the allocations to try to get as many of those high-risk people up front.”

While Ezike said it will be a monthslong process to roll out the vaccination effort, there are steps all Illinoisans can currently take to limit the spread of the virus.

“I want to remind people while we're getting everybody vaccinated, we still can control this virus…by wearing our mask and not transmitting the virus in the circles that we’re already in so there's a lot of work to be done by everyone,” she said.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remained just below second-wave highs, sitting below 6,000 for the fifth straight day after nine days above that threshold. As of Monday evening, there were 5,835 people reported hospitalized for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 1,192 in intensive care unit beds and 721 on ventilators.