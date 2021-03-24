Watch now: Pritzker signs bills to cap payday-loan interest rates, combat racism linked to economics

The legislation, according to a news release from the governor's office, "adds another layer of protection" by allowing people to file a discrimination charge with the Illinois Department of Human Rights if they are experiencing discrimination at work or with getting a job because of a conviction record.

Republicans have criticized some parts of the economic package of bills and supported others. Some Republicans have said SB 1480, which deals with potential human-rights complaints, would lead to frivolous charges and unnecessary legal fees for employers.

The bill says employers wouldn't be liable for civil-rights violations if there was a "substantial relationship" between one or more of a person's previous criminal offenses and the employment sought or held. Also, if "the granting or continuation of the employment would involve an unreasonable risk to property or to the safety or welfare of specific individuals or the general public."

Republicans also said the package of bills was rushed through the legislature without enough vetting, a claim members of the Black caucus dismissed.

Whitney Barnes, a spokeswoman for Sen. Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, said: "Providing economic opportunity for all Illinoisans, especially those who have faced systematic obstacles and a lack of investment, is a top priority of Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie. He is working to learn more about the needs of all communities in Illinois and will continue to work with all members of the Senate to help spur economic development in every neighborhood in this state."

