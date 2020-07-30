Watch now: Pritzker talks about COVID response in Peoria

If the trend continues or worsens, it could mean clamping back down in regions of the state on business restrictions, gatherings or even a return to a stay-at-home order, which Pritzker initially imposed in March, but since eased.
"We've made progress in Illinois, but we've also seen that it can be fleeting. And right now things are not headed in the right direction. I want to remind everyone that it doesn't take long at all for a trajectory of success to turn into rising hospitalizations and deaths," Pritzker said. "And if things don't change, a reversal is where we're headed."