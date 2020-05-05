Watch now: Pritzker unveils reopening plan based on 4 regions, 5 phases

“I know that we all have a passionate desire to return to the sense of normalcy that we felt before the world knew of COVID-19,” Pritzker said during his daily update in Chicago. “Here’s the truth, and I don’t like it any more than you: Until we have a vaccine or an effective treatment or enough widespread immunity that new cases fail to materialize, the option of returning to normalcy doesn’t exist.”

The next step regions are progressing toward is “recovery” — the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases as well as the number of residents hospitalized would be stabilizing or declining. Once this criteria is met, offices, stores, hair salons and others could reopen with new capacity regulations implemented, and masks would still be mandated when out in public.

Gatherings of up to 50 people could resume and restaurants, bars and schools could reopen in the fourth phase. Called “revitalization,” it is signified by a continuing decrease in the number of confirmed cases.

The final, fifth phase would be reached when a vaccine or effective treatment is established, or when a region reports no new COVID-19 cases. At that point, regions could return to normal.