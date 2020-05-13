Watch now: Pritzker urges those resisting stay-at-home order to stop

“This virus has taken many lives and destroyed many livelihoods. COVID-19 has turned our world upside down and stolen our sense of normalcy and stability,” Pritzker said. “I want this to end just as much as you do, and if I could take away the pain and the loss that you’re feeling right now, I would do it in a heartbeat. But this virus is still among us. This pandemic is not over, and to pretend otherwise is a misguided attempt to reclaim what we’ve lost and will only make this last longer.”