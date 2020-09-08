Watch now: Pritzkers highlight impact of pandemic relief fund

“When my brother first asked me to chair this effort, frankly we did not know what was ahead of us,” Penny Pritzker said. “We did not understand the duration or the impact of the pandemic. We did not have a team, a timeline, money, infrastructure, a plan or even a name. We just knew there was such a vast and immediate need throughout the state caused by the COVID-19 crisis. So we started calling for support.”

In the fifth round of grants, totaling $7.5 million, the fund focused on underserved communities and communities of color that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in central and southern Illinois.

The Pritzkers highlighted three of the fifth-round recipients – the Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project to provide direct cash assistance to Latino community members; the Dream Opportunity Center for a workforce development initiative focusing on Black families and individuals; and Community Health Partnership of Illinois to provide health care services in rural communities through a mobile medical unit.

“Each of these grantees embodies our goals for this round,” Penny Pritzker said. “… They’re already doing critical work in their communities and we hope that our grants from the Illinois COVID relief fund will be able to amplify their impact, today and for the foreseeable future.”