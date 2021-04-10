Watch now: Rep. Adam Kinzinger calls for Matt Gaetz resignations

WASHINGTON — Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee after published reports about allegations that include sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, campaign finance violations and other potential violations of federal law and House rules.
Published reports have also said that Gaetz, one of the most outspoken supporters of former President Donald Trump, is under a federal criminal investigation. He has aggressively maintained his innocence, but on Thursday one of his GOP colleagues, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, called for his resignation.
The Ethics Committee issued a statement Friday saying that based on public reports, it was looking into whether Gaetz “engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct.”
The panel’s announcement comes more than a week after The New York Times reported on March 30 that the Justice Department was investigating whether Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old and paying for the teen to travel with him. The criminal investigation into Gaetz started last year, while Trump, with whom Gaetz says he is close, was still in office. The inquiry stemmed from an investigation into Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg, according to the Times.
Greenberg, a former tax collector for Seminole County, has been indicted on several charges, including sex trafficking. A court hearing in Greenberg’s case Thursday revealed he is in negotiations with prosecutors about a possible plea deal.
“I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Greenberg’s defense attorney, Fritz Scheller, said after the hearing, according to reports.
Jillian Lane Wyant, chief of staff for Gaetz, said the allegations were false.
Here's what you need to know ahead of the COVID vaccine expansion starting next week.
“Once again, the office will reiterate, these allegations are blatantly false and have not been validated by a single human being willing to put their name behind them,” Wyant said in an email to CQ Roll Call after the Ethics Committee’s announcement.
When the Department of Justice investigates members of Congress, the ethics panel usually plays a passive role and lets prosecutors take the lead. This was the case for former GOP Reps. Chris Collins of New York and Duncan Hunter of California, two other close allies of Trump. Both were sentenced to prison but were later pardoned by Trump.
Gaetz published an op-ed in the Washington Examiner on Monday denying the allegations against him and defiantly declaring, “I am absolutely not resigning.” Gaetz is serving his third term after winning reelection in November with 65% of the vote in a district on the Florida Panhandle.
“First, I have never, ever paid for sex. And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old,” the 38-year-old Gaetz wrote. “My lifestyle of yesteryear may be different from how I live now, but it was not and is not illegal.”
But incriminating reports on Gaetz continued to pile up. The Daily Beast reported Thursday that Gaetz sent Greenberg $900 in two consecutive Venmo transactions, with the latter containing instructions for Greenberg to “hit up” an 18-year-old woman to whom they were both connected on the payment app. Greenberg then sent money to three young women the next morning, including the 18-year-old, totaling $900, the report said.
The Times reported April 8 that investigators were in the early stages of looking into an allegation that Gaetz and a prominent Florida lobbyist discussed arranging for a sham state Senate candidate to siphon votes from an ally’s opponent last year, which could broaden the Justice Department inquiry beyond sex trafficking into campaign finance law violations.
Check it out: 10 Bloomington-Normal food facts you should know 🍴
10 Bloomington–Normal food facts you should know
The first pizza oven
The Twin Cities today have dozens of pizza ovens at countless pizza restaurants. But do you know the locale of the very first Twin City pizza oven?
The Lucca Grill downtown, in the late 1930s. Claim is, it had the first pizza oven in Central Illinois, in fact.
Central Illinois and McDonald's
With more than a dozen McDonald's restaurants now in the greater Bloomington-Normal area, you'd definitely say the restaurant is fully entrenched. When the first B–N McDonald's at Main Street and Beaufort opened in 1959, that was the beginning. The first Big Mac sold here? 1968. Eleven years later, in 1979, the first Happy Meal was sold.
And Gibson City was the very first “small” town in America to have a McDonald’s. In the late 1970s, the corporation chose Gibson City as the site of the very first "Mini-Mac," a restaurant half the size of a conventional McDonald's.
Steak 'n Shakes all over
The world's first Steak 'n Shake was built where Monical's Pizza stands today, at the intersection of Main Street and Virginia Avenue.
Food with roots in B–N
Four of America’s popular restaurant chains have their roots in Bloomington. Steak ‘n Shake was founded here. So was Biaggi’s. So was Meatheads. The Chili's restaurant chain, meanwhile, was founded by Norman Brinker, a Bloomington native and Bloomington High alum.
Golden Dragon, the former site of...
When you dine next at Golden Dragon restaurant in downtown Bloomington, why should you think of the founder of one of the world’s most successful businesses, too?
The building that today houses the Golden Dragon, at Monroe and Madison, was the very first headquarters for G.J. Mecherle’s business, also known as State Farm.
Our most popular chain
For its population, McLean County has one of the highest concentrations of chain restaurants in the country, according to Restaurant Business Magazine. Our most popular chain? Subway. We have 14 of them, according to the statistics.
The money we spend
Bloomington-Normal is famous for its love of dining out, a fact verified by national statistics that each year rank the Twin Cities among the nation’s top 50 cities in the U.S. per capita for dining out.
Do you know how much money we actually spend in a year in food and/or beverage at Twin City restaurants, pubs and bars? It's more than a quarter-billion dollars, say government statistics. That includes $83.5 million spent in Normal and $176 million in Bloomington.
Franchises happy at home in B–N
The first Buffalo Wild Wings in town, on Empire Street across from the Central Illinois Regional Airport, at one point was the second busiest Buffalo Wild Wings in Illinois and among the top 25 in the U.S. There are more than 750 locations across 45 states and now also in Canada.
When Jason's Deli opened in town, it topped the charts. One report indicates the corporate office in Beaumont, Texas, did not expect its new B-N location to instantly out-do locations in places like Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, Orlando and Denver. The restaurant also posted the highest-grossing sales among all 240 Jason's Deli restaurants in 28 states.
As seen on TV
One Bloomington-Normal restaurant includes on its staff two television stars: Epiphany Farms, the downtown restaurant along Front Street.
Pastry chef Leah Horcher interned at "Ace of Cakes," the popular reality show on Food Network. Chef and owner Stuart Hummel was on Bravo's "Top Chef," as part of "Top Chef Duels."
Celebrity sightings
Gus Van Sant is a popular Hollywood movie director, the maker of such movies as “Good Will Hunting,” “My Own Private Idaho” and “Finding Forrester.”
When in Bloomington-Normal, Gus Van Sant sat down with David Foster Wallace at Garden of Paradise to discuss the possibility of making a film version of Wallace's “Infinite Jest.” Garden of Paradise was one of Wallace’s favorite places to dine in B-N.
John F. Kennedy visited the Twin Cities as a campaign stop in October 1959. He dined at Davidson's. Other presidents that have dined in B–N include George H. Bush and Gerald R. Ford, who both dined at Jumer's (currently The Chateau) in 1988 and 1989, respectively.