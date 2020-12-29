Watch now: Rep. Adam Kinzinger has battled Trump and his fellow Republicans. Could that be a strategy for higher office?

“I think it still shows that people who maybe think I’m not supporting Trump enough, they do believe that I believe what I’m saying. And those who may not agree with my positions believe that I believe what I’m saying, and I still think that has some currency.”

So why are his colleagues so reluctant to call out the president? Self-preservation, he said, likening it to what he says is the biblical principle and “probably a philosophical principle, too, of, ‘The tighter you hold onto your life, the more apt you are to lose it.’”

“The idea is if you spend your whole life and just make money and take vitamins and stuff, what is really gained? I think it’s the same thing with politics, which is the tighter you hold onto this (philosophy of) ‘I absolutely must be reelected and so I’m going to tippy toe and placate one group and not the other,’” he said. “I think then you’re actually more likely to lose, but you’re definitely going to lose your purpose for why you started (as a public servant) in the first place.”

While he discounts Twitter as a source, he’s also well aware of its power as a communication tool.