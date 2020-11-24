Watch now: Shedd Aquarium penguins storm Soldier Field

Clearly, during the recent weeks of this Chicago Bears season, substitutions could have helped. And, on a sunny day in the largest stadium in America’s third-largest city, the by now world-famous Shedd Aquarium penguins stood ready to answer the coach’s call.
In the latest and arguably most charming yet in their series of pandemic-era visits to non-penguin-y places, four of the lakefront aquarium’s flightless birds visited the locker room and then stormed onto the field located just downlake from their regular home.
Stormed? Okay, waddled. But by the recent standards of the Bears ineffectual offense, they looked pretty fast — and definitely difficult to tackle. It felt like the peripatetic birds have been preparing for this moment since their first video back in March.
Coming through the tunnel onto the field, the four Magellanic penguins surveyed the vast stadium. They took the turf with an authority that has been sometimes lacking there this season. They sprinted, in their way, toward the end zone.
One of their number saw the football just sitting there and ... basically ignored it, going for the soccer ball instead.
The shoot for the video released Monday actually happened as the field stood ready for a game featuring Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire — another team that spent its just-concluded season with profound offensive challenges.
For those worried that schlepping them to a range of locations might be too much for the Sphenisciformes (the name of the species order to which the penguins and other Southern Hemisphere flightless aquatic birds belong), fret not, says the aquarium.
“Variety like this is important for the welfare of the birds, ensuring that just like in the wild, no two days are ever the same,” Shedd explained.
For those worried that the undersized utility backs with their tightly feathered formations, eye-catching uniforms and seriousness of purpose showed up the primary tenants of the field, well, yeah. For your peace of mind, may we suggest spending future Sunday afternoons exploring other nature videos rather than the NFL.
