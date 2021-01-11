Watch now: Some Illinois counties entering next phase of vaccine distribution

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We don’t even have a million doses and there are 12.7 million people in the state of Illinois,” he said.

Pritkzer recently joined eight other governors in urging President-elect Joe Biden to release more available vaccine doses, noting that the federal government, under President Donald Trump’s administration, has been holding back enormous stores of vaccines.

The Biden administration has agreed to release nearly all available vaccines upon taking office.

Tier 3 mitigations will begin to be lifted come Friday in regions that meet certain metrics. The timeline represents a 14-day incubation period following New Year’s Day.

In order to transition from Tier 3 to Tier 2, a region must experience a positivity rate below 12 percent for three consecutive days. It must also have greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit and hospital bed availability and declining COVID hospitalizations for 7 of the 10 days.

Regions began hitting Tier 2 restrictions in November, with statewide Tier 3 mitigations announced on Nov. 20. No region has been able to move back to Tier 1 restrictions after reaching Tier 2.