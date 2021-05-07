Watch now: Some Illinois doctors gearing up to offer COVID-19 vaccines in offices

Some medical practices are hoping to soon offer COVID-19 vaccines in their offices, following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement Thursday that private doctors’ offices can now start ordering and administering the shots.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Thursday that doctor’s offices, including pediatricians, can now sign up now to become eligible to receive doses. The approval process will take a week or two, she said.

Until now, people have been getting vaccines at mass vaccination sites run by the state and local health departments or at pharmacies. Many people have also been receiving shots through large health care providers, such as hospital systems. But even at the hospital systems, most have been vaccinated at clinics rather than in their usual doctors’ offices.

The announcement Thursday, which came just days before the Pfizer vaccine is expected to receive approval for use in children ages 12 to 15, should allow private doctors’ offices and small medical providers to order vaccines themselves. It may also open the door to more doctors offering the shots in their offices across the state, though challenges remain, such as the ultra-cold storage required for Pfizer vaccines.

Kids First Pediatric Partners in Skokie hopes to soon vaccinate adolescents in its office.