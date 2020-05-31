Watch now: St. Louis-area residents clean after night of violent protest
Watch now: St. Louis-area residents clean after night of violent protest

Protests in Ferguson turn violent

Ryann Melody, center left, and other protestors tape up the window of Cathy's Kitchen along South Florissant Road in Ferguson on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The window was broken when a group of police took up position in front of the restaurant and protestors began hurling rocks at them. The protesters were demonstrating against the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis police officers. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

 Colter Peterson

Ferguson residents volunteer to help clean up after police reform protests at the Ferguson police department late Saturday and early Sunday turned violent and rioters took to the nearby businesses breaking windows and attempting to burn them down.

Photos: Protesters take to St. Louis area streets and violence erupts in Ferguson

