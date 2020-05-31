Watch now: St. Louis-area residents clean after night of violent protest

Ferguson residents volunteer to help clean up after police reform protests at the Ferguson police department late Saturday and early Sunday turned violent and rioters took to the nearby businesses breaking windows and attempting to burn them down.
Photos: Protesters take to St. Louis area streets and violence erupts in Ferguson
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Ferguson protest takes a turn
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Saturday's St. Louis area protests
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Early Saturday protest
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Protest in Clayton
Protest in Clayton
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Saturday's St. Louis area protests
Saturday's St. Louis area protests
Saturday's St. Louis area protests
Saturday's St. Louis area protests
Ferguson protesters hit the streets
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Protests in Ferguson turn violent
Protests in Ferguson turn violent
Protests in Ferguson turn violent
Protests in Ferguson turn violent
Protests in Ferguson turn violent
Protests in Ferguson turn violent
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!