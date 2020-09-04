Watch now: State catches up after data processing slowdown, reports 5,368 new COVID cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday there was significant slowdown in the agency’s test reporting earlier this week that it is just catching up with, resulting in an unusually high daily count of both newly diagnosed cases, 5,368, and tests, 149,273.

The state on Friday also put 29 of Illinois’ 102 counties on its warning list for a potential COVID-19 resurgence, including Lake and Will counties in the Chicago area. Cook County was taken off the list after one week.

Officials said the data processing slowdown was due to the “large volume of COVID-19 testing.” The processing delay only affected the number of tests the state reported having been conducted, and did not affect the reporting of results to people who had been tested, officials said.

It became clear there was a slowdown on Tuesday, when 22,961 daily tests were reported statewide, which is significantly lower than recently reported daily numbers, the state said.

Derek Lindblom, the head of the Illinois Department of Public Health testing team, said he’s not concerned about another slowdown because of system upgrades made Thursday.