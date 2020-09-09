Watch now: Statewide COVID-19 test positivity rate hits lowest point since July 26

Pritzker said when it comes to a vaccine, the state will have to be ensured of its safety before it will distribute it, and he was skeptical that such a vaccine would be ready by November.

He also said the state is “well along the way” to putting a distribution plan together for a vaccine.

“We want to make sure that the people who are most vulnerable are reached first, people who are most at risk,” Pritzker said. “Because of the jobs that they have, our frontline workers, our nurses, our doctors, etc., we want to make sure that they are covered, and so on…There'll be a list by priority and of course by availability of that vaccine.”

He said Bradley University, which instituted a two-week quarantine for all students from Sept. 8 through Sept. 23, “made a wise choice for their campus,” but such a decision might not work for every university.

Bradley students will be required to quarantine in their residence hall, Greek house, apartments or houses for two weeks as the campus goes to remote learning. Pritzker said it is better to have students quarantine in place on campus rather than sending them home where they could infect others.