Watch now: Statewide positivity rate decreases as stricter mitigations take effect

SPRINGFIELD – The statewide COVID-19 test positivity rate decreased again Wednesday, the same day added restrictions took effect in two regions of the state that are considered hotspots for the virus.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for tests completed decreased to 4% after rising as high as 4.4% on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Region 4 in the Metro East area on the Missouri border had a 9.7 positivity rate as of Aug. 23, while Region 7’s positivity rate was 8.3 percent in Kankakee and Will Counties. Those were the only two regions topping the 8% threshold leading to further state-imposed economic restrictions.

Southern Illinois’ Region 5 has a positivity rate of 7.1%, followed by suburban Cook County’s Region 10 at 6.8%, and Region 2 in north-central Illinois at 6.5%. Region 6 in east-central Illinois had the lowest rate a 1.6%, while the other regions, including Chicago at 5.3 percent, ranged from 5 to 5.8 percent.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced another 37 deaths related to the virus and 2,157 confirmed cases among 50,362 tests completed over the previous 24 hours. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 4.3%. The deaths ranged from a female younger than 20 to multiple residents in their 90s.