Watch now: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds

These videos reveal the devastation left by a tornado which ripped through the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday night [June 20, 2021]. Multiple injuries have been reported and more than 225 homes were badly damaged, while many trees, cars and power lines were also destroyed. Residents described the sound to be "like a sonic boom" as debris was sent flying around 10,000 feet into the air. Two people were left in critical condition and at least eight other people were injured with around 22 homes left "uninhabitable". About 450 power outages and several gas leaks were reported after the tornado hit at about 11pm on Sunday, with crews working door-to-door to switch off the supply. No fatalities have been reported so far. "We're lucky that it wasn't worse," said spokeswoman Linda LaCloche. "We have a lot of utility poles and electrical wires down, and tree damage." According to the National Weather Service the twister hit the Naperville, Woodridge and Darien areas, moving from west to east on the radar. Meteorologists suspect the tornado was an EF-2 with wind speeds of between 111 and 135 mph, but this is yet to be confirmed. Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis told the Chicago Tribune that is was "truly amazing" no one died and that no fires erupted from the leaking natural gas. This video was filmed on the 20th June 2021.

CHICAGO — A tornado that swept through Chicago's western suburbs, damaging more than 100 homes and injuring several people, was packing 140 mph winds when it hit the heavily populated area, the National Weather Service said.

A weather service team that surveyed the aftermath of Sunday night's tornado found that, based on Monday's preliminary findings, the storm was an EF3 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale when it cut a path through parts of Naperville, Woodridge, Darien and Burr Ridge.

The weather service planned to continue surveying that area Tuesday to determine the precise path, width and length of the storm's trail of destruction, said Jake Petr, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Romeoville office.

“So overall we're still solidifying the findings for the whole event of this tornado,” he said Tuesday.

The weather service said Monday it had confirmed that an EF0 tornado with peak winds of 85 mph hit another portion of suburban Chicago on Sunday, causing damage that stretched about 3 miles  from Plainfield to Romeoville, mostly damaging trees.

Petr said the weather service planned to visit northwestern Indiana on Tuesday to determine if damage in the Hobart and South Haven areas was also caused by a tornado.

The weather service determined Monday that two EF1 tornadoes packing winds up to 100 mph struck northern Indiana’s St. Joseph and Steuben counties Sunday, damaging some barns and trees and destroying other exterior structures.

In southeast Michigan, an EF1 tornado was confirmed in Lenawee County's in Riga Township. It had peak winds of 90 mph, was on the ground for about 3 miles and damaged at least five homes, according to a weather service summary of the storm.

The tallest cliff in the Solar System is one steep drop

