Watch now: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds

CHICAGO — A tornado that swept through Chicago's western suburbs, damaging more than 100 homes and injuring several people, was packing 140 mph winds when it hit the heavily populated area, the National Weather Service said.
A weather service team that surveyed the aftermath of Sunday night's tornado found that, based on Monday's preliminary findings, the storm was an EF3 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale when it cut a path through parts of Naperville, Woodridge, Darien and Burr Ridge.
The weather service planned to continue surveying that area Tuesday to determine the precise path, width and length of the storm's trail of destruction, said Jake Petr, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Romeoville office.
“So overall we're still solidifying the findings for the whole event of this tornado,” he said Tuesday.
The weather service said Monday it had confirmed that an EF0 tornado with peak winds of 85 mph hit another portion of suburban Chicago on Sunday, causing damage that stretched about 3 miles from Plainfield to Romeoville, mostly damaging trees.
Petr said the weather service planned to visit northwestern Indiana on Tuesday to determine if damage in the Hobart and South Haven areas was also caused by a tornado.
The weather service determined Monday that two EF1 tornadoes packing winds up to 100 mph struck northern Indiana’s St. Joseph and Steuben counties Sunday, damaging some barns and trees and destroying other exterior structures.
In southeast Michigan, an EF1 tornado was confirmed in Lenawee County's in Riga Township. It had peak winds of 90 mph, was on the ground for about 3 miles and damaged at least five homes, according to a weather service summary of the storm.
At approximately 10:13 a.m. Saturday, eight motorcycles were traveling westbound on Interstate 80 in Will County. One of the motorcycles crashed, causing a chain reaction involving all eight motorcycles, according to Illinois State Police.
Christina Raines said she is sharing her “truth” for the first time after standing by Peterson while he was under suspicion in the 2007 disappearance of Stacy Peterson and the 2004 death of Kathleen Savio. Catch her interview at 9 p.m. tonight on Lifetime's “Cellmate Secrets."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the “all in for the win” vaccine lottery at an event in Chicago, noting it would award $7 million in cash prizes for adults 18 years of age and older, as well as $3 million in scholarship awards for Illinoisans ages 12 to 17.
A company hired to help extinguish a fire that gutted a northern Illinois chemical plant this week used foam containing toxic compounds that have tainted surface waters and groundwater across the U.S., officials said.
Illinois will offer $7 million in cash prizes and $3 million in scholarships through a new lottery open to all residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.