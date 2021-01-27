Watch now: These Illinoisans are fighting COVID 'misinformation.' Here's how.

BLOOMINGTON — Call it a twindemic.
As the novel coronavirus spread rapidly in 2020, so too did online mis- and disinformation about the virus, which prompted the resurrection of a word coined in 2003: infodemic. It’s an “excessive amount of information about a problem, which makes it difficult to identify a solution,” a problem that lingers even as the duration of the pandemic stretches into a year.
The arrival of a vaccine in December was a major step forward in the public health fight against COVID-19, but it also marked a new battlefield: Medical experts, prompted in part by how rapidly the vaccine had been developed, quickly found themselves responding to new rumors and conspiracy theories.
Among the targets of vaccine misinformation were communities of color, Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, told journalists Wednesday.
There was “misinformation tossed around in African-American communities before we had a vaccine, telling them, the African American community, ‘Don’t get the vaccine, because it will give you the disease…’” he said. “We didn’t even have a vaccine, but these were anti-vaccine communities engaging with (other) communities with a fair amount of disinformation.
“These are what lives on: Wild rumors that we have had to push back against very, very early on in this outbreak.”
Methods of pushback have included showcasing people of color receiving the very first doses of vaccine, or having prominent health care leaders address communities directly — something Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike did earlier this week in a video chat with United Congregations of Metro East near St. Louis.
“It’s not enough to just have vaccine and the people who are going to give it,” she said. “You have to have people that actually want to get it, so we are trying to support people in doing community-based outreach at organizations that already are trusted messengers in those communities.”
'We've got to build trust'
Bloomington-Normal NAACP Health Chair Arlene Hosea told The Pantagraph that the organization is taking a more proactive approach: They haven’t seen or heard about targeted misinformation locally, but they’re organizing two events aimed at reducing vaccine hesitancy all the same.
“There are Black leaders in this community who are working with the McLean County Health Department, working with Carle, working with OSF, working with health care professionals to try to bring forward some educational programming with people who are experts in the field so that people get that comfortability and that trust,” she said. “We’ve got to build trust.”
On Jan. 31, the African American Ministerial Alliance and others will run a webinar on the COVID-19 vaccine whose primary speaker will be immunologist Dr. James Thompson.
In February, to coincide with Black History Month, Hosea said, the local NAACP’s next goal is to put on an educational forum featuring local Black doctors and other medical specialists — “recognizable names and faces” that speak “directly to the community.”
“We hope these initiatives head off any anti-vax, alternative facts that are out there trying to penetrate the Black and Brown community with misinformation,” she said. “We’re trying to put up educational information so that we hopefully block that noise out.”
Hosea said the scheduling has benefitted from a rather slow rollout of the vaccine — the extra time has allowed them to plan out the events.
Illinois is among the states choosing to publish race-based vaccine data, but Kaiser Health News’ analysis of data from the states that do publicize that information showed that white people were being vaccinated at a rate higher than Black people.
A KHN analysis of poll data from the Kaiser Family Foundation also showed that "Black (43%) and Hispanic (37%) adults were more likely than white adults (26%) to say they want to 'wait and see' before getting vaccinated.
‘You would think health care workers would be less hesitant’
Illinois Critical Access Network’s Patricia Schou said that while working in the health care field, she didn’t have to expect to worry about messaging. That changed with the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent vaccine rollout.
“We are strongly encouraging everyone in the medical field to lead by example,” she said. “With what I’ve seen, I’m very pleased with the medical community — I’m talking about physicians, nurse practitioners, physicians’ assistants. They’ve been really good at stepping forward” to receive the vaccine.
Schou, whose organization works with rural hospitals in more than half of all Illinois counties, has an example: a hospital in Rochelle had some healthcare workers who were vaccine hesitant. Then a doctor made a video, Schou said, changing the trajectory of how the vaccine’s rollout was going.
“Right away, more people stepped forward for the second round,” she said. “You would think health care workers would be less hesitant.”
Schou said she estimates that somewhere between 50 to 70% of Phase 1A-eligible healthcare workers in the network have received the vaccine so far, but noted the most recent data on the matter won’t be available until next week.
In addition to a shortage of vaccine, she said it’s possible that some workers declined their first go at getting the shot in order to watch what happened to other people who did. Some of the healthcare workers are those whose primary job isn’t direct patient care, but in linen or janitorial services — still a frontline worker and still in healthcare, but not practicing medicine.
“Not everybody that works in a hospital understands the science,” she said. “They may worry about something like long-term effects because COVID is so new. They may have religious or cultural reasons. Others may have a person with a disability at home and they may think, ‘What if I shed something at home?’” Everybody is a different person.”
In a prior interview with The Pantagraph, a CVS spokesperson noted that vaccine hesitancy among staff and residents in long-term care facilities had been a challenge for the company, which was tasked with administering the doses during Phase 1A.
Schou said that as the vaccine becomes more available and as more people know someone who got the vaccine, hesitancy may decrease among healthcare workers who haven’t chosen to be vaccinated.
That tracks with a recently-released Kaiser Family Foundation poll that found nearly half of Americans polled were either vaccinated or now knew someone who’d gotten the vaccine. The poll noted that people posting photos to social media while getting the vaccine had helped spread support.
“You see pictures on hospital websites of the surgeon or nurse practitioner or family practice doctor taking the vaccine,” Schou said. “We have to put out guidelines and be supportive and get out as much information as possible — and our messaging has to be good.”
The McLean County Health Department declined to comment for this story.