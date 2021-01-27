Watch now: These Illinoisans are fighting COVID 'misinformation.' Here's how.

In addition to a shortage of vaccine, she said it’s possible that some workers declined their first go at getting the shot in order to watch what happened to other people who did. Some of the healthcare workers are those whose primary job isn’t direct patient care, but in linen or janitorial services — still a frontline worker and still in healthcare, but not practicing medicine.

“Not everybody that works in a hospital understands the science,” she said. “They may worry about something like long-term effects because COVID is so new. They may have religious or cultural reasons. Others may have a person with a disability at home and they may think, ‘What if I shed something at home?’” Everybody is a different person.”

In a prior interview with The Pantagraph, a CVS spokesperson noted that vaccine hesitancy among staff and residents in long-term care facilities had been a challenge for the company, which was tasked with administering the doses during Phase 1A.

Schou said that as the vaccine becomes more available and as more people know someone who got the vaccine, hesitancy may decrease among healthcare workers who haven’t chosen to be vaccinated.