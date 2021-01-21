Watch now: Those stunning Inauguration Day fireworks behind Katy Perry? Thank an Illinois-founded company that ‘wanted it big’

“We don’t do shows like this for the credit,” Biscow said. “We do it for the love of what we do, it’s little piece of history we got to take part in.”

Strictly FX also did the show for Biden’s victory speech in Wilmington, Del., in November that got attention for its use of drones, and Biscow said the president-elect came in and thanked the crew personally afterwards.

Biscow declined to give a dollar figure for the cost of Wednesday’s show, but allowed that it used about 20,000 shells fired from two separate launch areas, one a chain of nine zones behind the monument itself, the other in West Potomac Park. The sky filled behind the Washington Monument was about 2,000 feet wide, carefully choreographed to the song. At moments the sky was a riot of dripping silver — those streaming explosions are called brocade shells and are a favorite of his — and at others a wall of brilliant red, with the edges of the bursts just touching each other.