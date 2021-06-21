 Skip to main content
Watch now: Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage

This footage was filmed and produced 20 June 2021. A line of severe thunderstorms moved into the Chicago area Sunday night, June 20. Sirens went off late at night in some areas as a tornado warning was issued in several counties. 

CHICAGO — A radar-confirmed tornado swept through suburban Chicago, damaging homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing some injuries, officials said.

At least four injuries were reported in Naperville, where a dozen homes were damaged and numerous large trees were downed by a probable tornado late Sunday, according to a report to the National Weather Service. The injuries reportedly weren't considered life-threatening.

"Our first priority was making sure that the families were OK but now we are moving on to handling the damage," Linda LaCloche, communications director in Naperville, about 25 miles west of Chicago, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Bridget Casey sits in the driveway of her severely damaged home with her son Nate, 16, and daughter Marion, 14, after a tornado swept through the area in Woodridge, Ill., early Monday morning, June 21, 2021.

Officials in the nearby village of Woodridge said a tornado touched down late Sunday and a damage assessment was underway. There were no reports of significant injuries in the community, but people were urged to avoid the area due to downed power lines and trees.

"We have no power at all. I'm sitting in the dark waiting to hear back about what's going on and gathering reports," Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham told the newspaper early Monday.

Photos from Woodridge showed damaged fencing, toppled trees and a bent street sign.

Residents in the nearby communities of Darien and Burr Ridge, about 20 miles southwest of Chicago, were urged to take cover around 11:15 p.m., the National Weather Service in Chicago said on Twitter.

People walk around fallen trees after a tornado swept through the area in Woodridge, Ill., early Monday morning, June 21, 2021. Officials say a radar-confirmed tornado swept through suburban Chicago late Sunday, damaging homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing some injuries. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

"This is a dangerous situation!" the agency tweeted.

Video showed several large trees downed and damage to homes and vehicles in the path of the storm. Some gas leaks were reported in Naperville, and crews went door to door shutting off lines, LaCloche said.

Woodridge residents Tom and Maria Bonifield sit in a park outside St. Scholastica Catholic Church after a tornado ripped through their neighborhood early Monday morning, June 21, 2021, in Woodridge, Ill. Officials say a radar-confirmed tornado swept through suburban Chicago late Sunday, damaging homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing some injuries. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

The threat of wind damage remained for a few hours as the line of storms moved over northern Illinois and into northwestern Indiana, forecasters said. The severe threat was declared over at 2 a.m. local time.

Late Sunday and early Monday, severe thunderstorms also brought gusting winds and drenching rains to parts of Michigan.

