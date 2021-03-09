Watch now: United Center opens as COVID-19 mass vaccination site: ‘We are now a live clinic.’

The CDC says the risk of complications or death due to Covid-19 rises for those with high BMI or obesity. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

The United Center mass vaccination site opened Tuesday morning after a one-hour delay in starting appointments led to more than a hundred people waiting on the sidewalks.

Omelan Kluchnyk, 70, was first in line, having arrived at 6:30 a.m. after a short commute from Ukrainian Village. His 8 a.m. appointment would not start until about 9 a.m., however because of unspecified delays. Dozens of people stood after him for two blocks, some chatting about who they know who has already gotten vaccinated, others frantically flagging down a volunteer to ask whether they were going to miss their appointments.

“I feel great as long as we get our shots,” Kluchnyk said, smiling despite grumpier demeanors from other people waiting in line. Claude Hadley, 73, was so tired he leaned against a shuttle bus with his cane as his appointment time passed.

“I have no idea what they’re doing,” Hadley said.

Strangers connected over the confusion. One woman passed Kluchnyk and exclaimed, “We’re going to be here a long time.” A man informed the people waiting at the intersection of North Wood Street and West Warren Boulevard of how there were still others behind them. “You haven’t been around the corner yet.”