Watch now: University of Illinois receives FDA approval for saliva-based COVID-19 test

The samples are tested at a covidSHIELD lab and individuals receive results within 24 hours. The test uses a genetic material contained in SARS-CoV-2 virus to determine if the virus is present or not in the salvia.

“The University of Illinois has been a national leader in innovation for decades, and the campus’ groundbreaking work to develop rapid, saliva-based COVID-19 testing is but the latest example of that tradition,” Pritzker said.

This comes as the FDA also granted Emergency Use Authorization to a third COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Johnson & Johnson, over the weekend.

Vaccine distribution centers could start to see the new single dose vaccine as early as Tuesday, USA Today reports. White House officials announced 3.9 million doses could be expected by Tuesday and a total of 20 million doses could be sent to states throughout the remainder of the month.

Illinois has received more than 3 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday. A total of 2.7 million doses have been delivered to providers in the state, with an additional 443,700 doses allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.