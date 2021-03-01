Watch now: University of Illinois wins FDA approval for saliva COVID-19 test

In its Feb. 24 approval letter, the FDA said it “considered the totality of scientific information available” and found the test to be an effective tool in diagnosing COVID-19. The test can detect small amounts of genetic material, including mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that originated in other countries.

School systems, universities and companies have expressed interest in purchasing the tests, which require a small saliva sample from participants. The process is less invasive than the nose-swab method and can produce results within 24 hours.

Referring to the FDA decision, Bill Jackson, who leads international expansion efforts, said “this important step simplifies the process of setting up labs and gives our partners added assurance.”

Jay Walsh, the U of I System’s interim vice president for economic development and innovation, said he expects to resume conversations with local school districts, companies and other state entities that are interested in procuring tests.

“There is a huge need for accurate, fast and affordable testing to combat the pandemic, and we have invested in the ability to expand our covidSHIELD testing program beyond our campus communities — an investment that demonstrates the U of I’s commitment to the public good and to saving lives,” he said in a statement.