Watch now: Vaccine distribution slow, but Illinois expands eligibility

Vaccination information for the expanded program will be available on an Illinois Department of Public Health website staring Monday. But state officials are expecting a shipment of 126,000 doses of vaccine next week, enough for just 4% of the Phase 1b population.

And Phase 1a shots, set aside for in-the-trenches health care employees and those in long-term care facilities, continue. Officials estimate there are 850,000 people eligible for the first phase. It's been slow going for the elderly in nursing or skilled-care facilities, places that have hosted some of the most dreadful outbreaks of the coronavirus illness. The federal program that links administers pharmacies handling aspects of vaccinations for long-term care facilities has delivered 524,000 doses, fewer than 94,000 of the residents eligible have been vaccinated.

New cases, such as the more-than 7,000 reported Friday, are still more than double what they were during the frightening opening days of the pandemic last spring, but Friday's total is less than half the high point reached in mid-November. Those totals prompted Pritzker to impose the tightest restrictions on social interaction statewide from mid-autumn on, but as of Friday, numbers of infections, hospitalizations and other measures had improved enough to qualify six of the 11 COVID-19-monitoring regions for fewer rules.

There were other positive numbers to report in the campaign. Hospitalizations fell to 3,172, with 661 inpatients in intensive care, the lowest in both categories since the last weekend in October. There were 348 on ventilators, a number that hasn't fallen that low since Nov. 5.

