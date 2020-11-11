Watch now: Veterans turn out for service in downtown Bloomington

Robert Pearson, a U.S. Army veteran of the battle at the Punch Bowl in the Korean War, watches the ceremony. He was one of 575 U.S. troops wounded in the battle in 1951.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Mike Kerber of Normal holds a "Veterans for Peace" flag at the ceremony. Kerber served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam in 1969-1970.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Shell casings fly under the shadow of an American flag as members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars commemorate Veterans Day on Wednesday on the front steps of the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington. The day originally marked the armistice that ended fighting in World War I, but it later was expanded to celebrate the service of all men and women of the U.S. armed forces. For video, visit pantagraph.com.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is announcing Thursday a $10 million federally funded grant program to help independent Chicago bars and restaurants struggling with shutdowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Illinois State Board of Education is considering a set of new standards for teachers and administrators that are aimed at making them more sensitive to students of different cultures and backgrounds, but the proposal is sparking controversy among some religious conservatives.
Kyle Rittenhouse's mother says she would have tried to stop her teenage son from going to downtown Kenosha with an AR-15-style rifle during chaotic protests in August, but she didn't know where he was.
