Watch now: Video shows Illinois getting its first shipment of COVID vaccine

SPRINGFIELD – The first COVID-19 vaccinations have arrived in Illinois as virus metrics continued to trend in a direction that indicates the spread of the virus is slowing.

Approximately 43,000 doses of the vaccine manufactured by the drug company Pfizer were delivered to the state’s Strategic National Stockpile. Chicago also received a direct shipment from the federal government Monday, while health departments in Cook, Lake, Madison and St. Clair counties will receive shipments this week as well, according to the governor’s office.

Together, the shipments account for the roughly 100,000 doses the state was expecting in the initial phase of rollout. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office distributed video of him examining the vaccine shipments and consulting with health professionals at the stockpile site Monday.

“Today marks a momentous occasion – not just this year, but in American history,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Eleven months after scientists the world over first got their hands on the genetic sequence of this virus – and we are seeing the beginning of the end of this pandemic.”