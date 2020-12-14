Watch now: Video shows Illinois getting its first shipment of COVID vaccine

SPRINGFIELD — The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration arrived in Illinois Monday, but officials said there’s still a need for social distancing, face coverings and other mitigations as a full rollout could take months.

While Gov. J.B. Pritzker hailed distribution of the vaccine manufactured by the drug company Pfizer as the “beginning of the end” of the pandemic, many questions are still unanswerable as to the timeline of distribution for future shipments and that of a second potential vaccine.

Distribution will be to the 50 counties that have seen the highest per capita death rates from COVID-19. OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center Peoria is coordinating for Region 2, which includes Bloomington-Normal.

McLean County is not part of the first group, and health officials have said it may take months before the shots are available to the general public locally. The governor’s office said more shipments are expected in the coming weeks.