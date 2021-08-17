Watch now: What to eat at the Illinois State Fair

The Illinois State Fair is back after a pandemic-induced hiatus, which means it is not a week to start a diet.

In fact, it's one where calorie counts can be thrown out the window as more than 100 vendors offer an assortment of classic fair fare and unique new favorites.

Lee Enterprises' Illinois state government reporter Brenden Moore and Central Illinois food and drink reporter Donnette Beckett went out to the fair earlier this week to taste test samples of this year's offerings.

Here are some of their findings and other can't-miss food items and vendors at this year's fair:

Fried What! — There is no shortage of fried offerings at the fair. But there's perhaps no greater concentration of fried foods than at the aptly-named Fried What! stand just outside the Exposition Building. Among the deep-fried offerings: Twinkies, Oreos, Snickers, peaches with ice cream, green tomatoes and bacon-wrapped Oreos.

Brenden's pick: fried mac-and-cheese bites

Donette's pick: fried key lime pie

The Village of Cultures — Get a taste of some international cuisine in the Village of Cultures. Among the 11 countries/regions represented this year are Brazil, France, Germany, Jamaica and the Philippines.

Brenden and Donnette's pick: Pork nachos with shredded cheese from the Cuban stand (but everything smelled really good)

Culler's French Fries — Served out of a plastic cone cup, fairgoers have been feasting on these French fries for more than 75 years. Be sure to add sea salt and vinegar to get the whole experience. There are two locations: near the Grandstand and across the street from the Emmerson Building.

Brenden and Donnette both recommend, with or without salt and vinegar

Lemon shake-ups — Another fair classic, and you can get one at more than 30 stands on the fairgrounds. It's exactly what it sounds like: a refreshing mixture of lemons, sugar and water shook up like a cocktail. There are also some variations on this classic throughout the fair.

Brenden's pick: The classic lemon shake-up, which can be found nearly anywhere

Donnette's pick: The strawberry shake-up from Coleman's Concessions

Corn dogs — It's become a staple at state fairs across the country, but the corn dog has Springfield roots, with the Cozy Dog Drive-In claiming to be the first to sell corn dogs on a stick in the mid-40s. This year, there are 32 stands selling them throughout the fair.

But if limited to just one deep fried, batter-dipped hot dog-on-a-stick, Brenden and Donnette recommend Vose's Fine Food, located across the street from the Grandstand. The family-run stand has a permanent setup on the fairgrounds, which it has called home for more than 50 years.

Baldy's Pretzels made its debut near the Grandstand this year. The vendor specializes in stuffed pretzels, with flavors including pizza, sweet cream cheese, jalapeno-n-cheese and reaper pepper.

Though a little tough on the outside, Brenden and Donnette recommend trying the cream cheese-filled pretzel with butter and cinnamon sugar on top.

Funnel cakes — It wouldn't be a state fair without some dessert, so Brenden and Donnette went with a classic with a twist: a funnel cake topped with Oreos along with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle. It was among more than 30 different funnel cake offerings from Smiley's Novelties & Concessions, located along Illinois Avenue.

Brenden and Donnette enjoyed their selection, but were salivating at some of the other offerings as well.

What else is there?

Mini-Donuts — There are seven spots to get mini-donuts rolled in cinnamon sugar, four of them operated by the The Donut Family. The family-run vendor has been serving up yummy fried dough at Midwestern state and county fairs since 1973. They are known to sell mini-donuts by the bucket or bag.



Elephant ears — This agglomeration of fried dough topped with cinnamon and sugar can be found at two locations: Red Barn Concessions along Illinois Avenue and Schneider's Elephant Ears near the Grandstand. For those looking for a lighter fried experience, funnel cakes are available at a dozen concession stands.

There are some curiously-named dishes from new vendors, such as the "green donkey legs" from Kelly Concessions or the "moo sticks" from Poe's Catering.

S.C. Concessions will offer a wide assortment of options, including mac-and-cheese on a stick, fried mac-and-cheese and a toasted avocado sandwich.

