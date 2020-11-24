Watch now: Will Illinois run out of hospital beds? Available data suggests a grim winter if trends don’t change.

The figures have surpassed the highest daily bed usage from the spring, with the figure now topping 6,100. That’s a significant rise from less than 1,700 on Oct. 1, when Illinois began seeing sharp rises across the state, although recent days show signs that the surge may be slowing.

Intensive care units, while not yet breaking the statewide spring surge record, have also seen dramatic climbs, from fewer than 400 COVID-19 patients on Oct. 1 to more than 1,200, though here also there are hints that the curve may be bending.

The Pritzker administration has not released specific projections on when beds could run out, although the governor and Ezike have repeatedly warned it will happen if trends don’t change. On Friday, Pritzker said residents shouldn’t be fooled into complacency because they hear hospitals still have open beds.

“People have been pushing this online, this idea that ‘Oh, there’s plenty of space in the hospitals.’ They’re not looking forward,” Pritzker told reporters, later adding: “What you’re looking at is directionally and the speed at which COVID patients are filling up these beds. So we’re trying to look forward weeks, right, so that we don’t end up at Christmastime in the situation where they’re at 105% (capacity).”