Watch now: With a ‘new wave’ of coronavirus, Pritzker places southern Illinois under tighter restrictions

Southern Illinois is the latest region to have its reopening scaled back after reaching a state-set COVID-19 positivity rate threshold, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday, while warning that “in Illinois, it looks like a new wave could be upon us.”
“Every region of the state has started to move in the wrong direction,” Pritzker said at a news conference in southern Illinois. “Cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths are rising statewide.”
On Thursday, southern Illinois will join the northwestern region of the state in being ordered to scale back its reopening, effective Thursday. When regions reach a positivity rate of 8% or higher for three consecutive days, Pritzker’s administration has ordered indoor dining and bar service shuttered, gathering limits set at 25, down from 50 in the state’s reopening plan.
Two other regions appear on the brink of seeing some businesses limited and gathering caps halved. The region that includes DuPage and Kane counties had surpassed an 8% positivity rate for two consecutive days, with public health officials reporting an 8.5% positivity rate for the region on Monday.
The region that includes Will and Kankakee counties had also surpassed that threshold, with the state reporting an 8.3% positivity rate there on Monday, the second consecutive day that region saw a rate above 8%. That region saw its reopening scaled back in September, but the region was returned to the rules under Pritzker’s phase four reopening plan, after its rate dropped to under 6.5% for three days in a row.
Public health officials on Monday announced 3,113 newly diagnosed cases in the state and 22 additional deaths of people with COVID-19.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate continues to rise, and stood at 5.4% for the weeklong period ending Sunday. To date, the state is reporting 347,161 known cases of coronavirus and 9,236 deaths since the pandemic began.
The statewide positivity rate was 4.3% a week earlier, and it stood at 3.5% on Oct. 1.
“The number of cases are going up, the number of hospitalizations are going up and the numbers of deaths are going up, and it’s partially because people aren’t worried about this anymore,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
Ezike warned that as the weather cools and people spend more time indoors, where the virus can spread more easily, “the number of cases will continue to rise, unless we do what we know we can do to turn this around.”
The more than 3,000 new known cases reported statewide on Monday resulted from a batch of 48,684 tests conducted over the prior 24 hours. As of Sunday night, 2,096 people in the state with COVID-19 were hospitalized, with 485 in intensive care units and 179 on ventilators.
Pritzker also announced he would resume daily coronavirus briefings on weekdays, which were a staple in the spring but moved to briefings on an as-needed or weekly basis for the past several months.
“All of this takes place in a national landscape of increasing positivity rates, and where the majority of our border states have been called out as national hot spots,” Pritzker said.
