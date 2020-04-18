WATCH: Pritzker enlists Shedd Aquarium penguins to spread stay-at-home message

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD — Wellington and his penguin pals became instant internet stars when videos showcasing their adventures inside the Shedd Aquarium's empty halls went viral last month.

Now, Gov. JB Pritzker is looking to channel the 32-year-old rockhopper penguin's star power to further spread a message he's been pushing for nearly a month: stay home and practice social distancing to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.

The governor's office unveiled a new 60-second video today that features Pritzker, the penguins and the aquarium's other aquatic animals.

Pritzker is seen waddling with the penguins before the video cuts to schooling fish in a tank.

To the fish, Pritzker jokingly remarks, "What is this, Lollapalooza? Alright, too many of you together, schooling groups of 10 or less. Break it up."

Pritzker goes on to remind residents of the importance of washing their hands for at least 20 seconds and staying inside.