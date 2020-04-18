WATCH: Pritzker enlists Shedd Aquarium penguins to spread stay-at-home message

SPRINGFIELD — Wellington and his penguin pals became instant internet stars when videos showcasing their adventures inside the Shedd Aquarium's empty halls went viral last month.
Now, Gov. JB Pritzker is looking to channel the 32-year-old rockhopper penguin's star power to further spread a message he's been pushing for nearly a month: stay home and practice social distancing to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.
The governor's office unveiled a new 60-second video today that features Pritzker, the penguins and the aquarium's other aquatic animals.
Pritzker is seen waddling with the penguins before the video cuts to schooling fish in a tank.
To the fish, Pritzker jokingly remarks, "What is this, Lollapalooza? Alright, too many of you together, schooling groups of 10 or less. Break it up."
Pritzker goes on to remind residents of the importance of washing their hands for at least 20 seconds and staying inside.
"Every resident of our state -- whether you're eight or 80-years-old -- has an important role in keeping us all healthy," Pritzker said in a release. "Staying home, washing your hands and avoiding gatherings are the most important things we can do right now -- even Wellington agrees."
The video is an extension of Pritzker's "All in Illinois" initiative, a statewide effort encouraging residents to stay home and practice social distancing to help bend the COVID-19 curve.
The effort has been supported by a series of videos from famous folks with Illinois roots, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, rapper Common, actress Jane Lynch and former White Sox slugger Jim Thome.
Since being launched two weeks ago, the campaign has reached more than 11 million people on social media, according to the governor's office.
