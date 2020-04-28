WATCH: Pritzker says stay-at-home order stands despite ruling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is a developing story. Scroll down for video of Gov. Pritzker's press conference on Tuesday.

SPRINGFIELD — As the state saw its largest single-day death total yet from COVID-19 on Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his stay-at-home order stands despite a judge’s Monday ruling granting a limited temporary restraining order against it.

“Let me remind everyone again — the stay-at-home order in Illinois is still very much in effect,” Pritzker said. “All of us must maintain social distancing, wear masks in public, and keep non-essential businesses closed until we can lower our still increasing hospitalizations and lower ICU bed use the danger has not passed yet, no matter whether you live in little Egypt or in Freeport, or in Quincy, or in Chicago.”