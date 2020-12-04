Wayward wallaroo rescued from river after chase in Illinois

PERU, Ill. — Police in Peru, Illinois, are no strangers to chases — unless what they're after hops away on two legs.

Officers in the city about 95 miles southwest of Chicago were joined Wednesday afternoon by firefighters and even residents in a two-hour pursuit of a runaway wallaroo that bounded through yards and along streets and roads.

Native to Australia, wallaroos are larger than wallabies and smaller than kangaroos. This bloke — named Wally — got away from his owner in LaSalle County.

Fearing that the marsupial might get hit by a vehicle, Peru Police Chief Doug Bernabei shut down nearby roads.

Wally eventually made his way into a river.

"I had to hold back the owner of Wally because he wanted to enter the Illinois River and that would have been tragic," Bernabei told WLS-TV.

Two anglers were nearby.

"We were screaming and pointing. We were saying, 'Get your net out, get your net out,'" Bernabei told the (Peoria) Journal Star. "They yelled, 'It's not a dog!' We said ... 'It's not a dog, it's a wallaroo.'"

They used a net to fish Wally from the frigid water and into their boat before taking him to shore.