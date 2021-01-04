‘We’re afraid for our lives:’ Chicago teachers rejecting return to classrooms today say they worry about their jobs but ‘fear of this virus is greater’

Chicago Teachers Union members who are refusing to return to the classroom said Monday they’re worried about losing their jobs but they believe that reopening schools is a greater risk.

“We’re afraid for our lives. We don’t want to lose our jobs. The fear of losing our jobs is real. Many of us are the sole income earners in our homes,” Chicago Public Schools teacher Lori Torres said. “But the fear of this virus is greater than that fear.”

Torres and other union members spoke at a news conference early Monday, a day after the union announced that some of its members would not report to work on Monday because they don’t trust that CPS’s reopening plan is safe and equitable.

About 5,800 teachers and other staff members who serve preschoolers and some special education students were expected to return to classrooms on Monday, with those students due to return on Jan. 11, which would mark the first in-person classes in CPS since the coronavirus prompted a statewide shutdown of schools in March.

About another 850 staff members were granted leave or an accommodation exempting them from in-person teaching.