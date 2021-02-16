Weather causing federal COVID-19 vaccine delivery delays, Illinois says

SPRINGFIELD — State officials have been notified that winter weather across much of the U.S. is causing delays in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine shipments, according to a Tuesday release.

“To help offset delayed vaccine deliveries, the State of Illinois proactively ordered vaccine to be delivered to its Strategic National Stockpile Receipt, Store, and Stage site in anticipation of adverse weather,” the state said.

Those vaccine doses from the stockpile site will be distributed to providers as weather permits in the coming days, according to the release, which said the Illinois Department of Public Health has been in close contact with providers about the federal delays.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Operation Warp Speed are projecting delays to the supply chain due to weather, according to the state, which may impact deliveries for Tuesday and the rest of the week.

The state administered 40,354 COVID-19 vaccinations statewide Monday. As of Tuesday, the state has issued over 1.8 million doses, with 3.3 percent of the state’s population being fully vaccinated.

The state has used over 74 percent of the 2.4 million does allocated by the federal government.