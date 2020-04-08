WEDNESDAY UPDATE: The latest on coronavirus in Central Illinois and beyond. What you need to know today.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker reported 73 deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday, pushing the state's total to 380, among 13,549 cases, up 1,287 from a day earlier.
GET THE LATEST DATA HERE
The deaths announced Tuesday are:
Champaign County: 1 male 80s
Christian County: 1 female 80s
Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 30s, 3 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 1 unknown, 8 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 male 90s
DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
Ford County: 1 male 80s
Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Kankakee County: 1 female 60s
Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
Madison County: 1 female 80s
McHenry County: 1 female 70s
Monroe County: 1 male 80s
Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
Winnebago County: 2 males 80s
The number of actual cases is likely higher, as testing is not widely available, Pritzker said. About 19% of the 68,732 people tested for the virus in Illinois have tested positive, he added.
“I’ve said all along that this would get worse before it gets better, but speaking the truth in no way softens the blow when it does, in fact, get worse,” the governor said. “...It’s OK to let yourself feel all the pain that there is to feel today. I, too, am grieving, but I want you to know that my grief is only fueling my efforts to fight this virus and win.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Also Tuesday, county health departments reported a death in Macon County and an additional case in Shelby County, among other cases. A female worker in the kitchen of the Christian County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical care as well.