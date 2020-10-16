Week in Illinois 10/16/20

Durkin on Madigan:
Testify or resign
The top Republican in the Illinois House on Oct. 8 called for Democrats, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, to either demand that Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan answer questions before a Special Investigating Committee or resign immediately. During a virtual news conference, Minority Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, openly accused the investigating committee’s chairman, Hillside Democrat Emanuel “Chris” Welch, of deliberately stalling the investigation until after the Nov. 3 election, a move that Republicans warn could thwart the entire investigation. Durkin is one of three House Republicans who filed a petition calling for the investigation after Madigan was implicated in a bribery scheme involving utility giant Commonwealth Edison.
COVID order lawsuit: A circuit court judge in Springfield is now weighing whether to dismiss lawsuits by Republican Rep. Darren Bailey and others challenging Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s use of emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bailey, from Xenia, originally filed his lawsuit in April in Clay County Circuit Court, arguing Pritzker overstepped his authority by issuing successive 30-day disaster declarations and then using the emergency powers granted him under the state’s Emergency Management Act to order the closure of certain businesses, schools and public gatherings. He also argued Pritzker overstepped his bounds by issuing a statewide disaster declaration when the severity of the pandemic varies widely in different parts of the state.
THEY SAID ...
“There is one person who is in charge, and that is Gov. Pritzker, and he is the leader of the state Democratic Party. Today I call on him to immediately demand those answers he has been requesting from Speaker Madigan or demand that he resign immediately.”
— Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, Western Springs, calling on Democrats to press Michael Madigan to testify in an ethics probe
“Over 4 million Illinoisans have criminal records that prevent them from accessing jobs, housing, public benefits and other economic opportunities. The most severe discrimination experienced by Black and brown people in our state with lifelong negative consequences comes from involvement in our criminal justice system.”
— Victor Dickson, president of the Safer Foundation, testifying before the Senate Criminal law Committee and Special Committee on Public Safety
ODDS AND ENDS
Gargantuan gourd: This year's Illinois State giant pumpkin grand champion is a 1,673-pounder grown by Henry Bartimus of DeWitt. He won $1,000 and gets his name on a traveling belt that rivals any WWE championship strap. The pumpkin is touring the state.
Celebrate safely: In the upcoming holiday season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrants should dine outside when possible, consider pre-plating food and having dishes served by a single person rather than serving buffet-style, and always wear masks when not eating or drinking, said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Department of Public Health director. Those hosting indoor gatherings should open windows and consider spacing out the gathering in multiple rooms. The number of people going in and out of the area where food is being prepared should be limited.
THE WATER COOLER
Record-breaking voting: The Illinois State Board of Elections announced Tuesday that 660,500 advance ballots had already been received by various local voting jurisdictions, through mail-in or early in-person voting, shattering previous records for advance voting. There were still another 1.67 million mail ballots that had been sent out to voters but not yet returned as of Tuesday, ISBE said.
Price gouging alleged: Krikor Topouzian of Winnetka, owner of a Skokie-based medical supply company, faces price-gouging charges stemming from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal prosecutors said he accumulated in March and April about 80,000 respirator masks for roughly just over $5 each and later sold nearly 40,000 of the masks to customers for prices as high as $19.95 per mask.
New unemployment claims jumped 23%
New unemployment claims jumped by 23 percent in the state for the week ending Oct. 3, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. IDES reported 36,267 initial unemployment claims were filed. That’s an increase of 6,887 from a week before. The number of continued claims decreased by 3 percent, however, with 507,748 drawing unemployment benefits the week ending Oct. 3. That’s down by more than 17,000 from the previous week.
Business barriers: Black-owned businesses in Illinois face significant barriers to growth and opportunities that would enable them to compete with their white-owned counterparts, a problem that many Black leaders say is directly tied to Black unemployment rates and the deterioration of Black neighborhoods. That was the message state lawmakers heard Oct. 8 when three Senate committees held a virtual joint hearing that focused on entrepreneurship and business development in the Black community. “If you drive or walk through our communities, especially on the south and west sides and other areas of the state, our areas look like a war zone,” said Sen. Mattie Hunter, D-Chicago, chair of the Senate Executive Committee. “It's because of the disparity and funding. That's the problem, you guys.”
Child abuse reporting: Leaders of the Department of Children and Family Services said its updated system for accepting online reports of neglect and abuse includes clearer instructions and should reduce the amount of time required to complete abuse reports. “The earlier suspected abuse or neglect is reported, the earlier we can connect the family to services and supports they need to keep their children safely at home," Acting Director Marc Smith said in a statement.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!