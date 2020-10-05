Weekly COVID-19 hospitalization averages tick upward in Illinois

Intensive care bed usage has crept up for three consecutive seven-day periods. For the week ending Oct. 4, there were 371 ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients on average. That’s up from a 363 average the week ending Sept. 27, a 350 average the week ending Sept. 20 and a 345 average the week ending Sept. 13. It’s a new high since the week ending June 28, when there was an average of 391 beds in use per day.

Between 38 percent and 42 percent of ICU beds were available statewide on average last week.

Ventilator use has seen a similar minor upswing, with 150 being used by COVID-19 patients on average for the week ending Oct. 4. That’s up from 142 the week prior, and it the highest number since 176 were used on average the week ending July 5.

Over the past week, between 76 percent and 78 percent of ventilators were available each day.

The numbers in all three categories were well off of their highs from late April and early May.

Over the previous three days, the state reported an average of 1,916 confirmed cases of the virus each day among an average daily test output of 53,942. That brought the rolling seven-day average test positivity rate to 3.4 percent.