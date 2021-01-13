Welch unseats Madigan, capping historic week for Black Caucus

Durkin repeated again Wednesday that Welch, as chairman, “did a disservice to the body” and called the process “an embarrassment.”

While Welch thanked Madigan, Durkin, who is now the longest-serving legislative leader in Illinois having served in the post since 2013, said he did not “have anything positive to say” about Madigan, calling government institutions “better off” with him out of leadership.

Welch was more laudatory, although he later alluded to potential changes to the committee process and leadership from the previous practices of Madigan’s administration.

“While our state has many problems, our schools are better, more children have access to health care, and our working class families can more easily live the American dream thanks to the strong leadership of Speaker Madigan,” he said.

The new speaker and minority leader will also have to get past their disagreements with how the process played out over the previous six days in the General Assembly – Democrats frequently cut off floor debate in an effort to pass a sweeping Black Caucus agenda and other major reforms before the clock ran out and new lawmakers were seated.