'We're back to square one': Bars, restaurants face tighter COVID-19 mitigation rules

PEORIA — For restaurant and bar owners, there was more on the table Sunday than chicken, pie or your favorite adult beverage.

A third straight day of positive COVID-19 rolling averages above the Illinois Department of Public Health threshold has triggered tighter mitigations for Region 2 which includes the Peoria area.

Starting Wednesday, restaurants and bars cannot have indoor service. That put compliance on the menu.

"To be honest, I don't know what our level of compliance is going to be," said Tom West, who owns West Dublin Pub in Pekin. "If we get shut down for non-compliance, or if we are forced to shut down because we can't continue this way financially, either way it's the same end for us."

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday released the latest numbers, which show the region's seven-day rolling average to be 9.3%, well above the 8% threshold.

"We felt like we were just getting back up to par," Gil's Supper Club owner Cindy Smith said. "Now we're back to square one."

Smith says her popular Hanna City restaurant will fill carryout orders with curbside service from 4-8 p.m. starting Wednesday.