West-Central Illinois fire chief remembered as a selfless leader dies after 7-week battle with COVID

He never left.

He went on a ventilator within a day or so, and but for a few hours, spent the next seven weeks on a ventilator. His sons said they never spoke to him again, but credited staff at Methodist for doing what they could to let the family maintain contact even without being able to visit in person. They were able to have Zoom calls with him and Bob Forney was conscious, alert, and able to understand what was going on but unable to speak.

Jacob Forney said his father had been getting better. Nurses had him in a chair and he was sitting up, so his death was "shocking."

He got the call from his mother on Tuesday, telling him to first go to the fire station in Brimfield and then to go to the hospital. Once there, a chaplain told him the sad news. He followed his mother up to his father's room and held his still-warm hand.

Bob Forney spent 25 years with the Brimfield Community Fire Protection District, the last six as the department's chief. His fellow chiefs lauded praise upon him.

Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District Fire Chief Dave Tuttle called Forney a "great man."