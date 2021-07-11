Western Illinois man, pioneering scholar on first ladies, recognized for his work

MONMOUTH — Lewis Gould says he was a "typical male historian writing about men" before he developed a new course to teach in the early 1980s at the University of Texas.

That course, called "First Ladies of the 20th Century" — not counting Nancy Reagan, who was in the White House at the time — set Gould on a pioneering path of studying the history and legacies of the wives of American presidents.

"I had to treat these women as independent and autonomous persons doing their own things," said Gould, who has lived in Monmouth since 2012. "That was a dramatic shift for me."

Nearly decades after developing the course, Gould was named the inaugural recipient this year of an award that recognizes distinguished contributions to research and education about America's first ladies.

Not only is Gould the first recipient of the award from the First Ladies Association for Research and Education, the award is named after him.

FLARE's founding president and first lady scholar, Myra Gutin, said Gould has had "inspiring" influence on the field.

"Dr. Gould's pioneering work opened the door to the development of a new discipline, the study of the first lady," Gutin said. "He encouraged and inspired a generation of scholars and others interested in the presidential spouse to research and then share what they had learned with the American public. He has been our guiding light."

The topic of Gould's historical research — he never analyzed first ladies or presidents while in office — resonated with the public and the media even before he began publishing his work.

"Suddenly, unexpectedly, I was getting lots of interview requests," Gould said.

Lady Bird Johnson, the subject of two books by Gould, visited that first class on first ladies at the University of Texas, causing a bit of a media storm in the classroom.

Two years after that, Gould was the keynote speaker at the first national first ladies conference, convened by Betty Ford, where he received a standing ovation and participated in a discussion with Ford, Rosalynn Carter and Diane Sawyer.

During the 1992 Democratic National Convention, Gould said he reached "talking head" status, being interviewed for eight hours straight on what Hillary Clinton's influence might be.

In all, Gould has written more than a dozen books, including "The Presidency of Theodore Roosevelt," "The Modern American Presidency," "American First Ladies: Their Lives and Their Legacies" and "Lady Bird Johnson and the Environment."

The latter book was the first attempt to demonstrate a first lady's substantive impact on American society, rather than simply serving as a biography. In 1998, Gould became the editor for the Modern First Ladies series, published by the University Press of Kansas, which is now complete.

His research also extended to the wives of governors.

Now, Gould said, there are many scholars in the first ladies field doing good work.

Among those in that first class studying first ladies at the University Texas in 1982 was Stacy Cordery, a former Monmouth College professor who now teaches at Iowa State University and is the bibliographer for the National First Ladies Library in Canton, Ohio.

"Lewis L. Gould created the field of first ladies studies," said Cordery. "Who knew that first ladies had lived such exciting lives and had achieved so much? Turns out, Dr. Gould knew, and he knew because of his own research as a political historian."

In his retirement, Gould moved to Monmouth, where he remarried and has been a retired visiting distinguished professor of history at Monmouth College.

Monmouth College's Hewes Library holds 19 items written by Gould. Part of his collection was donated to the College several years ago and is housed in the archives located in the library.

The award was presented to Gould during a special virtual ceremony last month. FLARE was launched June 21, in partnership with the American University School of Public Affairs.

Gould said he was duly honored to receive the award.

