Western Illinois University waiving application fee for undergraduates through May 9
Western Illinois University is relaxing its application fee for undergraduate students through May 9.

The waiver applies to recent high school graduates, dual enrollment students, transfer students and applicants in the Bachelor of General Studies program, according to a news release.

The waiver lasts until 11:59 p.m. May 9. There are still freshman and transfer student openings for the fall semester.

Scholarship opportunities are also still available until that semester begins in August.

