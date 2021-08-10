 Skip to main content
What are your memories of 9/11?

NYC Landmark Bomb Plot

Mourners place flowers at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. 

 JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
It's hard to imagine two decades have passed since 9/11, a morning that sent planes into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania, field.

In the summer of 2001, I was in New York City. One night, we took the subway to see the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks.  

COLUMN: Life lessons from working at a restaurant

The closest station was the World Trade Center. We made our way to street level, the sights and sounds of Lower Manhattan surrounding us. 

A few months later, it was all gone. 

Nearly 3,000 people died that day. Countless heroes performed selfless acts. The impact is still being felt.

The Pantagraph in September will be publishing a special section looking back on that Tuesday morning and how we were changed as a nation and a people in the years since.

We’re looking for Central Illinois community members to share their thoughts. 

Where were you on 9/11? 

What did you think?

What has stayed with you?

To join us, send your memories to chris.coates@lee.net or mail to Chris Coates, The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St. Bloomington, IL, 61701.

Some anecdotes may be selected for the special section being published by our parent company, Lee Enterprises Inc., to appear in publications across the U.S.

Thanks for reading.

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at ByChrisCoates.

