What are your memories of 9/11?

It's hard to imagine two decades have passed since 9/11, a morning that sent planes into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania, field.
In the summer of 2001, I was in New York City. One night, we took the subway to see the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks.
The closest station was the World Trade Center. We made our way to street level, the sights and sounds of Lower Manhattan surrounding us.
A few months later, it was all gone.
Nearly 3,000 people died that day. Countless heroes performed selfless acts. The impact is still being felt.
The Pantagraph in September will be publishing a special section looking back on that Tuesday morning and how we were changed as a nation and a people in the years since.
We’re looking for Central Illinois community members to share their thoughts.
What has stayed with you?
To join us, send your memories to
chris.coates@lee.net or mail to Chris Coates, The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St. Bloomington, IL, 61701.
Some anecdotes may be selected for the special section being published by our parent company, Lee Enterprises Inc., to appear in publications across the U.S.
Never forget: Honoring 9/11 through the years in B-N
2014
United States Air Force Vietnam era veteran Butch Ekstam of Bloomington helps with a display of American Flags that formed the backdrop during the Patriot Day Celebration which honored all who have and are serving their country on the anniversary in conjunction the 9/11 anniversary, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014. The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY
STEVE SMEDLEY
2014
Dixie Lewis of Normal said ''I think it's important that we never forget. It's hearbreaking'', as she took part in the Patriot Day Celebration on the 9/11 anniversary, at Miller Park in Bloomington, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014. The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY
STEVE SMEDLEY
2013
Dale Philby, left, Normal, and Regina Noland, Bloomington, hang one of several 9/11 remembered banners Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013, on the Constitution Trail footbridge over East Oakland Ave. in Bloomington, as they memorialized the anniversary date of the attack on America. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber
2011
Zacharia Morris, 3, of Bloomington, stands in respect of firefighters who lost their lives during the attacks of 9/11, as the Bloomington Fire Department sounded its sirens at noon at their Lee Street station, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011. Morris' father, James, brought the boy to the station because his son had expressed interest in being a firefighter. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber
2010
Bloomington Fire Department Truck 3 leads the annual Fifty American Flags Living Memorial procession along Wiley Drive on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2010. (The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY)
STEVE SMEDLEY
2010
United States Marine Corps veteran Mick Mills of Hudson, prepares to ride from the Interstate Center, in the the annual Fifty American Flags Living Memorial ceremony, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2010. Mills is the veterans representative with the Illinois Department of Employment Security for McLean and Livingston Counties. (The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY)
STEVE SMEDLEY
2010
Illinois State University junior Gina Zunke of Kankakee looks at some of the three thousand flags placed on the quad Saturday, Sept. 11, 2010, to memorialize those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY)
STEVE SMEDLEY
2009
Jill Tolan, of Minonk, holds a pair of American flags and a sign Saturday, Sept. 12, 2009, during a freedom rally to remember the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and to galvanize the movement against government spending at Miller Park in Bloomington. (Pantagraph/CARLOS T. MIRANDA)
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
2009
Donnie Shields, one of the organizers, speaks Saturday, Sept. 12, 2009, during a freedom rally to remember the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and to galvanize the movement against government spending at Miller Park in Bloomington. (Pantagraph/CARLOS T. MIRANDA)
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
2008
Lt. Col. George Rakers, center right, and Sgt. Maj. Vernon Wilfinger, right, present awards to Master Sgt. Matthew Feit, center, Maj. Brian Martin, left, and Maj. Ronald Bonesz Thursday, Sept. 11, 2008, during Patriot Day ceremony at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. (The Pantagraph/CARLOS T. MIRANDA)
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
2008
Fallen Soldier memorial Thursday, Sept. 11, 2008, during the Patriot Day ceremony at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. (The Pantagraph/CARLOS T. MIRANDA)
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
2004
Items donated by the family of Chip Chan, from Peoria, who was killed on Sept. 11, 2001, during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, went on display at the Lincoln College Library in commemoration of the third anniversary of the attacks. (The Pantagraph, Stephanie Oberlander)
Stephanie Oberlander
2004
Krupa Dave, a sophomore at Lincoln College, read a poem left as a memento near a steel I-beam from Tower I of the World Trade Center. The beam, along with other items commemorating the third anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, were on display at the Lincoln College Library. (The Pantagraph, Stephanie Oberlander)
Stephanie Oberlander
Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at ByChrisCoates.
