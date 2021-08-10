What are your memories of 9/11?

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It's hard to imagine two decades have passed since 9/11, a morning that sent planes into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania, field.

In the summer of 2001, I was in New York City. One night, we took the subway to see the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks.

The closest station was the World Trade Center. We made our way to street level, the sights and sounds of Lower Manhattan surrounding us.

A few months later, it was all gone.

Nearly 3,000 people died that day. Countless heroes performed selfless acts. The impact is still being felt.

The Pantagraph in September will be publishing a special section looking back on that Tuesday morning and how we were changed as a nation and a people in the years since.

We’re looking for Central Illinois community members to share their thoughts.

Where were you on 9/11?

What did you think?

What has stayed with you?

To join us, send your memories to chris.coates@lee.net or mail to Chris Coates, The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St. Bloomington, IL, 61701.

Some anecdotes may be selected for the special section being published by our parent company, Lee Enterprises Inc., to appear in publications across the U.S.

Thanks for reading.

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at ByChrisCoates.

