What COVID-19 variants have arrived in Illinois? What to know about the mutating coronavirus

PEORIA — Just as COVID-19 vaccines have become available in the U.S., new variants of the virus are making people question how effective they will be in the long run.

Researchers are working hard to keep pace with the ever-changing virus, and a lot is still unknown, but here are a few answers to some frequently asked questions.

COVID-19 is like any other virus in that it is constantly changing as it makes its way through the population. Most of these changes are insignificant, but over time the virus may mutate in ways that can make it more contagious, more or less deadly, or resistant to vaccines.

According to the CDC, there are three variants that scientists across the globe have identified and are keeping a close eye on:

— The UK variant, first found in the United Kingdom. It has been reported to be more contagious and there is growing evidence that it is also more deadly than other variants, according to the CDC. The first cases in the U.S. were reported at the end of December.

— The South African variant, which has been shown in some studies to be more resistant to the vaccines currently being distributed. It was first found in the U.S. at the end of January.