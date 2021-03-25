What do the latest Illinois economic equity bills do?

On Tuesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed four bills into law championed by the Legislative Black Caucus to promote economic development and equity as a part of the caucus' "pillars" from the January "lame duck" session to address systematic racism.

Lawmakers say the bills are designed to help anyone, but especially people of color. They focus on increasing economic access for people of color and those with disabilities by removing barriers to economic opportunity.

This bill prevents employers from using a person's criminal history as a reason for not hiring a person. It would be a civil rights violation if a business denied a person employment only based on a criminal conviction. Employers can still decline to hire someone based on a conviction if there is a substantial relationship between the conviction and the job. Republican argue this opens the door to frivolous lawsuits.

This bill requires the state to contract with more minority companies. Currently, the state is supposed to engage 20% of its contracts with minority-owned businesses. The new law raises that standard to 30% and creates a Commission on Equity and Inclusion to better enforce diverse contracting.